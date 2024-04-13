Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Northstar Asset Management LLC

Northstar Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,035 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 94.1% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter valued at $695,100,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.37. 23,423,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,634,200. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $156.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.98. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.89.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

