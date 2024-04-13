Compound (COMP) Price Down 27% Over Last 7 Days

Compound (COMP) traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Compound has a market capitalization of $427.67 million and approximately $86.91 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can now be bought for $52.82 or 0.00078794 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Compound has traded down 27% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00029971 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00013711 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002970 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000178 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,097,102 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,097,101.71918222 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 57.12859165 USD and is down -19.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 482 active market(s) with $85,718,713.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

