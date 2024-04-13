ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Given New $149.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $141.00 to $149.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the energy producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on COP. Raymond James cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Johnson Rice downgraded ConocoPhillips from an accumulate rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and set a $139.00 price target (up previously from $132.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $140.59.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE COP opened at $131.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $154.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.88. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $95.70 and a fifty-two week high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total value of $5,574,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,153 shares in the company, valued at $5,444,947.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total value of $1,536,246.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,161.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total value of $5,574,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,153 shares in the company, valued at $5,444,947.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 700,775 shares of company stock worth $87,615,169. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COP. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $228,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 9,463 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,563,044 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $181,422,000 after purchasing an additional 23,572 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,262,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

