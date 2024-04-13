Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Acquires 164 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp owned 0.11% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,367,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,972,000 after acquiring an additional 104,059 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,726,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,870,000 after purchasing an additional 331,558 shares during the period. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,329,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,908,000 after buying an additional 6,945 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,301,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,668,000 after purchasing an additional 97,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,006,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,598,000 after purchasing an additional 58,438 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:RWL traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.32. The company had a trading volume of 91,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,769. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 12-month low of $74.08 and a 12-month high of $93.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.78.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

