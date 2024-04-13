Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOT. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOT stock traded down $4.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $227.79. The company had a trading volume of 197,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,933. The company has a 50 day moving average of $229.24 and a 200 day moving average of $212.99. The firm has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $179.43 and a 1-year high of $236.47.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.