Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Has $2.08 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp decreased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,985 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 4,758 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BA. CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Boeing by 185.1% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 211 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna cut their price target on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.53.

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $3.81 on Friday, hitting $169.55. 7,568,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,577,862. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $194.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.94. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $169.37 and a 52 week high of $267.54. The company has a market cap of $103.45 billion, a PE ratio of -46.07, a PEG ratio of 68.07 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.75) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

