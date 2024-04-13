Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Has $2.42 Million Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp reduced its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,017 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,523,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604,309 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after buying an additional 6,177,351 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,829,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,958 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,502,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,561,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,679,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,698,121. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $80.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.73. The stock has a market cap of $53.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.79.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

