Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Has $2.85 Million Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lowered its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,113 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

In other Akamai Technologies news, COO Adam Karon sold 14,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total value of $1,575,233.22. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at $735,196.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Adam Karon sold 14,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total transaction of $1,575,233.22. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at $735,196.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total transaction of $320,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,663 shares in the company, valued at $3,410,847.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,353 shares of company stock worth $4,159,203 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on AKAM. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. HSBC downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.27.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ AKAM traded down $1.62 on Friday, reaching $103.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,039,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,648. The firm has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.61. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.85 and a 52 week high of $129.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $995.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.09 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

