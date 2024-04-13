Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Has $8.85 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lessened its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,944 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 2.0% of Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG stock traded down $4.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $341.33. 2,598,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,540. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $339.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.03. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $242.98 and a 52 week high of $348.88.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

