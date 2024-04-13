Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,075 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $9,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,840,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,473,000 after acquiring an additional 201,763 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,676,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,755,000 after purchasing an additional 119,137 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $398,176,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 826,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,282,000 after purchasing an additional 20,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 55.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 785,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,564,000 after purchasing an additional 280,071 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VHT traded down $3.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $254.77. 417,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,343. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $265.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.28. The company has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $222.27 and a 1-year high of $271.53.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

