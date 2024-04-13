Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Makes New $1.30 Million Investment in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 124.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 322.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carpenter Technology Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE CRS traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,923. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.86 and a 200 day moving average of $67.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 1.56. Carpenter Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $43.56 and a twelve month high of $82.16.

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $624.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.56 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 10.21%. Equities research analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is 27.68%.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

