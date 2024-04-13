Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Purchases 152 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $3,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $729,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWY traded down $2.41 on Friday, hitting $193.55. 221,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,712. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $136.24 and a 52 week high of $197.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.23. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.53 and a beta of 1.21.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

