Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Purchases 19,987 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 151.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,987 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 48,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,541,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,843,000 after acquiring an additional 165,266 shares during the period. Mainsail Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 71,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded down $1.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.97. 1,346,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,468,627. The company has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.29. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $63.57 and a 52-week high of $93.84.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

