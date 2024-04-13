Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Raises Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 1.1% of Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,115,000 after acquiring an additional 23,529,155 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,801,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171,651 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,454,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,711,000 after acquiring an additional 702,393 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,759,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,210,000 after acquiring an additional 429,514 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,076,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,089,000 after acquiring an additional 296,182 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSV stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,063,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,636. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.19. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.61 and a 52-week high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.2043 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

