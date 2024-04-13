Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Sells 1,484 Shares of The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp trimmed its position in shares of The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in The India Fund were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The India Fund by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 22,687 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The India Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $669,000. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of The India Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of The India Fund by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 5,129 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The India Fund by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,084,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,897,000 after buying an additional 145,590 shares during the period. 10.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The India Fund alerts:

The India Fund Price Performance

The India Fund stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.40. The company had a trading volume of 666,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,808. The India Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $21.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.52.

The India Fund Increases Dividend

The India Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from The India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st.

(Free Report)

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The India Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The India Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.