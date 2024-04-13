Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Sells 1,662 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lessened its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,662 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 0.8% of Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.71. The company had a trading volume of 5,451,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,883,135. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $90.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

