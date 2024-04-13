Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Sells 6,385 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 41.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,385 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% during the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 232.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of GLD traded down $2.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $216.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,898,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,885,029. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $168.30 and a one year high of $225.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $198.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.18.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.