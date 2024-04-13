Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Trims Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,290 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,163,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 10,861 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,108,000 after acquiring an additional 152,648 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,004,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.53. The stock had a trading volume of 14,173,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,524,404. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.69. The company has a market capitalization of $119.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $50.36.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

