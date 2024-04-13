Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Given New $308.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $295.00 to $308.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on STZ. Argus lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI restated an outperform rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $298.11.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on STZ

Constellation Brands Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of STZ stock opened at $262.24 on Friday. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $221.81 and a twelve month high of $274.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 13.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 37.95%.

Institutional Trading of Constellation Brands

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.