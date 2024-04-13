Contrasting Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) and Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL)

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) and Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Abacus Life and Diamond Hill Investment Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Abacus Life 0 0 0 0 N/A Diamond Hill Investment Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

65.5% of Diamond Hill Investment Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.0% of Abacus Life shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Diamond Hill Investment Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Abacus Life has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diamond Hill Investment Group has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Abacus Life and Diamond Hill Investment Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abacus Life N/A 1.09% 0.55% Diamond Hill Investment Group 30.89% 18.46% 12.61%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Abacus Life and Diamond Hill Investment Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abacus Life $79.59 million 9.67 $9.52 million N/A N/A Diamond Hill Investment Group $136.72 million 3.13 $42.23 million $14.34 10.50

Diamond Hill Investment Group has higher revenue and earnings than Abacus Life.

Summary

Diamond Hill Investment Group beats Abacus Life on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Abacus Life

Abacus Life, Inc. operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc., through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc., provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It offers investment advisory and related services to clients through pooled vehicles, such as private fund; separately managed accounts; collective investment trusts; and other pooled vehicles, including sub-advised funds and model delivery programs. The company also provides fund administration services comprising portfolio and regulatory compliance, treasury and financial oversight, and general business management and governance of the funds, as well as oversight of back-office service providers, which include the custodian, fund accountant, and transfer agent. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.

