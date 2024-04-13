Contrasting Jushi (JUSHF) & The Competition

Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Get Free Report) is one of 54 public companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Jushi to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Jushi has a beta of -0.16, meaning that its share price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jushi’s peers have a beta of 1.37, meaning that their average share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Jushi and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jushi 0 2 0 0 2.00 Jushi Competitors 246 545 911 66 2.45

Earnings & Valuation

As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 66.70%. Given Jushi’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Jushi has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares Jushi and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Jushi $269.45 million -$65.10 million -1.85 Jushi Competitors $315.41 million -$158.28 million -10.69

Jushi’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Jushi. Jushi is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Jushi and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jushi -24.16% -320.66% -10.31% Jushi Competitors -46.80% -61.14% -8.76%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.7% of Jushi shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.6% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.0% of Jushi shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.4% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Jushi peers beat Jushi on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Jushi

Jushi Holdings Inc., a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts. The company also offers hemp-based CBD products, including cannabis dry flower, vaporizer forms of cannabis, edibles, cannabis oil in capsules, tinctures, cannabis in topical products, and other cannabis products, as well as vape cartridges, disposables, and concentrates under The Bank, The Lab, Nira+ Medicinals, Sèchè, Tasteology, and Hijinks brands. In addition, it operates medical cannabis dispensaries under the BEYOND/HELLO, Nature's Remedy, and NuLeaf brands. The company is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

