Contrasting Snail (SNAL) and Its Competitors

Snail (NASDAQ:SNAL – Get Free Report) is one of 428 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Snail to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Snail and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Snail -5.84% -104.80% -5.10% Snail Competitors -78.50% -46.80% -7.85%

Volatility and Risk

Snail has a beta of 2.07, meaning that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Snail’s rivals have a beta of 1.18, meaning that their average share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Snail 0 0 0 0 N/A Snail Competitors 2148 14209 28313 721 2.61

This is a summary of current ratings for Snail and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Snail currently has a consensus target price of $0.00, suggesting a potential downside of 100.00%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 11.70%. Given Snail’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Snail has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Snail and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Snail $60.90 million -$9.09 million -4.38 Snail Competitors $2.09 billion $301.26 million 27.55

Snail’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Snail. Snail is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Snail shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.4% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 75.7% of Snail shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Snail rivals beat Snail on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Snail

Snail, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes interactive digital entertainment for consumers worldwide. It offers games, content, and support for various platforms, including game consoles, personal computers, mobile phones, and tablets. Snail, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Culver City, California. Snail, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Olive Wood Global Development Limited.

