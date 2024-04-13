Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) PT Raised to $38.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) had its target price increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CRBG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.83.

Shares of CRBG opened at $26.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Corebridge Financial has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $29.40.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corebridge Financial will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.44%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRBG. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,736,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 98.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

