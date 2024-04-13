Corebridge Financial’s (CRBG) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.83.

Corebridge Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:CRBG opened at $26.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.96. Corebridge Financial has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $29.40.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 23.11%. Corebridge Financial’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Analysts forecast that Corebridge Financial will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Corebridge Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corebridge Financial

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Corebridge Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 76.4% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 4.3% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 33,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Corebridge Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 98.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corebridge Financial Company Profile

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

