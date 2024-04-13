Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Essex LLC

Essex LLC trimmed its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the quarter. Essex LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Corteva by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Arcataur Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Union Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Corteva by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $53.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.19. The firm has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.71, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.77. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $63.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.75%.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Corteva from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.05.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

