Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Price Target Raised to $58.00

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Corteva from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas raised Corteva from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Corteva from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Corteva from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Loop Capital raised Corteva from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.05.

Shares of CTVA opened at $53.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.19. The stock has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a PE ratio of 52.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.77. Corteva has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $63.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Corteva will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 420.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 37,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 30,605 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 2.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 38.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 146,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after buying an additional 40,391 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the first quarter worth approximately $799,000. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

