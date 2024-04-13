CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Price Target Increased to $95.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $96.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $100.08.

CoStar Group Price Performance

Shares of CSGP opened at $90.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.90 billion, a PE ratio of 98.20, a PEG ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 12.01 and a current ratio of 12.01. CoStar Group has a twelve month low of $67.35 and a twelve month high of $100.38.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CoStar Group will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CoStar Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in CoStar Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 13,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in CoStar Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 33,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. bought a new stake in CoStar Group in the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services bought a new stake in CoStar Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,626,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

