Country Garden (OTCMKTS:CTRYF) Stock Price Down 37.5%

Shares of Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYF – Get Free Report) fell 37.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. 15,426 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 34,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

Country Garden Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average is $0.10.

Country Garden Company Profile

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates in two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condominiums; and car parks and retail shops.

