Craig Hallum Begins Coverage on Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ICHR. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Ichor in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Ichor from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Ichor in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.80.

Shares of ICHR opened at $38.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.44. Ichor has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $46.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -26.46 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). Ichor had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.88%. The company had revenue of $203.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ichor will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher Smith sold 23,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $1,056,359.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,170,431.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 7,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total transaction of $327,988.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 50,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,291,741.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Smith sold 23,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $1,056,359.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,170,431.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,659 shares of company stock worth $3,652,848 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICHR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Ichor by 48.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Ichor in the second quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Ichor by 207.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Ichor by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Ichor by 73.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

