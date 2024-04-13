Creditcoin (CTC) 1-Day Volume Tops $27.51 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001013 BTC on exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $227.99 million and $27.51 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 24.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001479 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002398 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Creditcoin

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,585,921 coins and its circulating supply is 331,783,609 coins. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

