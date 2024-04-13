Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Acquires 28,250 Shares of Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,285 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,250 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Lazard were worth $4,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lazard by 1,165.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 176,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,142,000 after acquiring an additional 162,549 shares in the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lazard by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,519,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $326,219,000 after buying an additional 42,455 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Lazard by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 87,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Lazard during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,538,000. Institutional investors own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LAZ shares. Wolfe Research raised Lazard from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Lazard in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Lazard from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Lazard in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Lazard Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of Lazard stock traded down $1.27 on Friday, reaching $38.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 663,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,240. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.56 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.78. Lazard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.82 and a 52 week high of $42.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $825.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.56 million. Lazard had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lazard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Lazard Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Lazard’s payout ratio is currently -206.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Evan L. Russo sold 75,000 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $2,951,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,950,078.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

