Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Acquires New Position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 73,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,087,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI lifted its stake in Veralto by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Veralto news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $43,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,609,691. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Veralto from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Veralto from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Veralto Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of VLTO stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $87.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,299,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,091. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.68. Veralto Co. has a 1 year low of $65.51 and a 1 year high of $90.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veralto Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Veralto Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Featured Articles

