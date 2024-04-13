Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Buys 6,232 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,550 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,232 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $9,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,449,565 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $18,032,353,000 after purchasing an additional 262,147 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after buying an additional 19,217,818 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,200,473 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,423,773,000 after buying an additional 151,161 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,341,360,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,390,035 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,401,570,000 after buying an additional 237,532 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. HSBC assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.17.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $267.39. 2,708,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,307,044. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $284.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.74%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

