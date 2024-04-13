Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $12.03 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lowered its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 111,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,130 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after purchasing an additional 737,665,005 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,237.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,322,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,411,000 after buying an additional 2,302,015 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 313.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,823,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,354 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,140,000. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,960 shares in the last quarter.

IJR stock traded down $1.60 on Friday, hitting $104.51. 3,342,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,458,542. The stock has a market cap of $73.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.61. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $111.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

