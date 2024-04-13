Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $6.29 Million Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC cut its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,982 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $6,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 27,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 57,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,947 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 526,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,111,000 after purchasing an additional 7,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 14,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.89.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.1 %

MDLZ traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.69. 7,433,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,601,398. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.56.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.83%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

