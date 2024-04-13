Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $6.56 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB traded down $3.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $216.95. The stock had a trading volume of 527,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,921. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $229.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $219.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

