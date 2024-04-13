Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Increases Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $8,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth $36,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 104.0% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $7.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $438.27. 53,664,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,218,740. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $309.89 and a 1 year high of $449.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $438.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $405.53.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

