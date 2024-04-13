Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,173 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC now owns 200,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,063,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 86,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after acquiring an additional 12,927 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 67,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Finally, Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

BSV stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,063,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,636. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.61 and a 12 month high of $77.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.19.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2043 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

