Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,567 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $13,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VNQ. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Brookmont Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.71. 5,451,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,883,135. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $90.09. The company has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.35.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

