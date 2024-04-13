Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Purchases 4,723 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,723 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $7,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 28,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 6,075 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 7,315 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 214,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,630,000 after purchasing an additional 17,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 618,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,420,000 after buying an additional 8,920 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,491,990.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,594,097.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $15,063,636.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,968,753.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,491,990.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,594,097.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 375,407 shares of company stock worth $22,795,742 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE KO traded down $0.77 on Friday, hitting $58.28. 12,250,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,355,380. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.05 and a 200-day moving average of $58.46. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $51.55 and a 12 month high of $64.99. The company has a market cap of $251.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KO. Citigroup raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.18.

Get Our Latest Report on Coca-Cola

About Coca-Cola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.