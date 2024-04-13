Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their market perform rating on shares of Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.25 price target on the stock.

Crew Energy Price Performance

Crew Energy stock opened at $3.45 on Tuesday. Crew Energy has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $4.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.60.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company's principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Monias and Tower located in the northeast British Columbia.

