Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their market perform rating on shares of Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.25 price target on the stock.
Crew Energy Price Performance
Crew Energy stock opened at $3.45 on Tuesday. Crew Energy has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $4.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.60.
About Crew Energy
