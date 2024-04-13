Crumly & Associates Inc. Acquires 1,231 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Prologis by 966.7% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prologis Stock Down 1.0 %

PLD traded down $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,735,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,273,341. The company has a market cap of $110.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.00. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.64 and a 12 month high of $137.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.10.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.96 dividend. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 116.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $153.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.67.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

