Crumly & Associates Inc. Acquires 1,415 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 1,355.9% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SLB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.80.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $1,944,699.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 386,841 shares in the company, valued at $19,504,523.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total value of $329,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 249,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,151,825.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $1,944,699.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 386,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,504,523.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,191 shares of company stock valued at $8,636,322 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Price Performance

SLB traded down $2.00 on Friday, reaching $52.00. The stock had a trading volume of 13,006,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,557,253. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $74.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.60. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $42.73 and a fifty-two week high of $62.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.30 and a 200-day moving average of $52.72.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

About Schlumberger

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.