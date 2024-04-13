Crumly & Associates Inc. Acquires 48,485 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 199.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,485 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $10,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 10,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

FTEC traded down $2.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $153.09. 169,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,137. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.86 and a fifty-two week high of $159.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

