Crumly & Associates Inc. Boosts Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $2,801,442,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 243.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,920,668 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $409,040,000 after buying an additional 2,071,489 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in T-Mobile US by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,984,556 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,537,838,000 after buying an additional 1,742,108 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 90.5% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,506,127 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $350,983,000 after buying an additional 1,190,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at approximately $140,050,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $160.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,827,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,963,603. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $168.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $162.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.38. The company has a market capitalization of $189.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.49.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 170,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total transaction of $27,335,934.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 680,306,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,815,058,744.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 170,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total transaction of $27,335,934.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 680,306,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,815,058,744.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total value of $6,442,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 496,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,886,597.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,884,080 shares of company stock valued at $956,514,564. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.93.

Get Our Latest Analysis on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

