Crumly & Associates Inc. Buys 2,684 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 39,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Investment Group boosted its stake in Bank of America by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 58,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,126,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,715,584. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $38.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.01. The company has a market capitalization of $282.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BAC. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.29.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

