Crumly & Associates Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,814 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IFF. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

IFF has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Argus downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.35.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded down $2.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.61. 1,523,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,243,212. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.81. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.11 and a 12-month high of $97.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -15.94%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.