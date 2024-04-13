Crumly & Associates Inc. Grows Stock Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 90.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,551 shares during the quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 41.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in NiSource during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE NI traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.07. 3,484,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,741,827. The stock has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.08. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.86 and a 1 year high of $28.95.

NiSource Announces Dividend

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 12.98%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 72.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NI shares. StockNews.com upgraded NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 11,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total value of $297,019.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,375.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

