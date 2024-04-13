Crumly & Associates Inc. Increases Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 848 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,900,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,848 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 55 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 5,194 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its position in BlackRock by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 54,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,914,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded down $22.56 on Friday, hitting $763.40. 1,453,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,436. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $808.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $752.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $113.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.37. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $596.18 and a 52 week high of $845.00.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.42 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 14.74%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $5,085,660.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,142.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $5,085,660.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,366,142.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $785.11, for a total transaction of $353,299.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,691,032.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,511 shares of company stock valued at $71,864,028 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 target price (up previously from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $798.13.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

