Crumly & Associates Inc. Makes New $1.84 Million Investment in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Crumly & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 36,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,000. Crumly & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,024,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 1,983.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 91,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 87,090 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,599,000. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 5,716 shares during the period. Finally, Swmg LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $477,000.

JMUB traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.22. 164,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1449 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

